USCCB, CRS: Urge your senators to support the Global Child Thrive Act

August 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Global Child Thrive Act (S.2715) will mandate incorporating Early Childhood Development activities into US government-funded international programs for children,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Relief Services said in their action alert. “Early Childhood Development activities include creating opportunities for children to play and explore, and providing the nurturing care to feel safe and loved.”

