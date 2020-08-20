Catholic World News

New bishop installed in China

August 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jin Yangke of Ningbo “belonged to the state-approved open church, but his predecessor Bishop Mathew Hu Xiande, a Vatican-appointed bishop, ordained him secretly as coadjutor bishop in 2012,” according to the report. “When Bishop Hu died in 2017, Bishop Jin took over the diocese and continued as its bishop, although he was not publicly ordained or installed as a bishop.”

