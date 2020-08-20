Catholic World News

Seoul closes churches to contain a new wave of infections

August 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, “the new hotbed of infection is the pseudo-Christian sect Sarang Jeil, which on August 15 gathered tens of thousands of people to protest against the government.”

