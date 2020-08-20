Catholic World News

Distinguish the Church from nationalism, Chaldean Patriarch urges

August 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We hear from time to time someone announces that all Iraqi Christians are Assyrians, or Chaldeans, or Syriacs, or Arameans,” said Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, head of the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013 (CNEWA profile). “This kind of assumption is not logic and not accurate at all!”

