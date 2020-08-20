Catholic World News

Ghana’s bishops condemn student unrest

August 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “We would like to remind our dear students that there is no shortcut to success but only through hard work and discipline,” the bishops said in reaction to student unrest. “We also urge them to desist from all forms of lawlessness and disregard for authority.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!