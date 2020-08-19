Catholic World News

Italian court: parents not obligated to support adult children

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Italian’s highest court has ruled that parents are not under a legal obligation to provide financial support for their adult children. The case involved a 35-year-old man who demanded parental support, saying that his own earnings were not adequate; a lower court had affirmed his right to a continued allowance. Nearly two-thirds of Italy’s young adults live with their parents, according to a 2019 survey.

