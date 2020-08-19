Catholic World News

Notre Dame suspends classes as Covid cases spike

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The University of Notre Dame has abruptly cancelled class meetings, announcing that all classes will be held online for at least two weeks, after an outbreak of Covid cases on campus.

