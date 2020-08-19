Catholic World News

Pope at audience: hope society is better after pandemic

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The pandemic is a crisis, and we do not emerge from a crisis the same as before,” Pope Francis told his public audience on August 19. “Either we come out of it better, or we come out of it worse.” He said that the recovery should be an opportunity to address the ills of “social injustices and the degradation of the environment.” The Pontiff spoke of the need to eliminate economic inequalities, stressing that any vaccine should be available to all, rather than just the wealthy.

