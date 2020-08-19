Catholic World News

Archbishop Wester threatens discipline for homilies over five minutes

August 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Wester of Sante Fe, New Mexico has ordered priests to keep their homilies short, threatening disciplinary action “including possible suspension of the faculty to preach” for those whose homilies exceed five minutes. The archbishop’s orders come as part of a campaign to keep Mass short, to minimize the chances of Covid contagion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!