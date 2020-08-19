Catholic World News

Canadian bishops announce prayer day in solidarity with indigenous peoples

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Healing of the Earth” is the theme of the day’s message, drafted by the Canadian Catholic Indigenous Council.

