Bangladesh’s bishops launch tree-planting campaign to honor nation’s founder

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We love the nation and we hold the father of the nation [Sheikh Mujibur Rahman] in high respect,” said the Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario of Dhaka. “Every Catholic in the country needs to plant a tree to express love for the country and honor for our founding leader.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

