‘Genocide is happening in Nigeria,’ bishop warns

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto (map) decried “systematic violence against Nigerian Christians perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.”

