Pope sends message to annual Rimini Meeting

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the meeting, associated with the Communion and Liberation movement, is “Devoid of wonder we remain deaf to the sublime,” a quotation from Abraham Joshua Heschel. The message, written by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, cites G. K. Chesterton and Jorge Luis Borges as well as Heschel.

