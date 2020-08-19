Catholic World News

Protestant body rips Zimbabwe’s bishops for criticizing government’s human rights record

August 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on Newsdzezimbabwe

CWN Editor's Note: Following the bishops’ pastoral letter, a spokesman for the Zimbabwe Indigenous Inter-denominational Council of Churches said that “a relentless propaganda war bent on painting a picture of the Government as intolerant, corrupt and violating human rights with no regard to the rule of law continues to be pursued.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!