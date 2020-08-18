Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone’s unique approach to Covid regulations

August 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: To celebrate the feast of the Assumption while complying with emergency regulations that limit worship services to a 12-person maximum, San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone scheduled five Masses to be celebrated simultaneously on the plaza outside the city’s cathedral.

