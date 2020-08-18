Catholic World News
Jesus must be your first, only love, Pope tells Brazil’s religious
August 18, 2020
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: In Brazil, August 16-22 is the first National Week of Consecrated Life.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!