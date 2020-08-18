Catholic World News

Nationalization ‘undermined Pakistan’s Christian students’

August 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: A study explores “fallout from 1972 when the government seized control of all schools, colleges and hospitals held by Christians.” Pakistan’s government partly reversed the decision in 2004.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!