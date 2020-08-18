Catholic World News

In popes’ traditional summer retreat, locals move on without Francis

August 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: Unlike his predecessors, Pope Francis has not spent his summers at the Apostolic Palace of Castel Gandolfo. “We loved the Pope and his presence,” said one resident. “There are days where it makes no difference whether we open shop or not because there is no tourism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!