Cardinal Pell tells US Catholics: ‘We rely on you’

August 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian cardinal praised the leadership of Archbishop Jose Gomez, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, and the late Cardinal Francis George, as well as Opus Dei and the Neocatechumenal Way. He added, “It’s demonstrated in the Catholic world, in Belgium, Holland, Quebec and to some extent in Switzerland and Austria — the more you adapt to the world, the faster the Catholic Church goes out of business.”

