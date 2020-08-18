Catholic World News

Few expect Covid to alter their worship routines permanently

August 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: 92% of those who attend worship services at least monthly “expect that when the pandemic is fully behind us, they will attend physical services at least as often as they did in the past,” according to the report. “Just 2% of the pre-pandemic regular attenders think that in the long run they will watch services online or on TV more often – and attend in person less often – than they used to.”

