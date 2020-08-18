Catholic World News

Australian bishop urges nation to join nuclear ban

August 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has called on nations to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which the United Nations General Assembly passed in 2017.

