New Zealand’s bishops urge voters to reject End of Life Choice Act

August 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Those most vulnerable to the suggestion they would be ‘better off dead’ — our elderly and disabled people who find themselves within the scope of the Act”—would be subject to “a premature or wrongful death from which there is no return,” the bishops said in their statement.

