Detroit archdiocese extends Sunday dispensation

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Allen Vigneron has announced that the dispensation from the usual obligation to attend Mass on Sunday will be extended through late November. However, an archdiocesan official remarked, “Catholics who engage in other activities that would present a similar or greater risk of contamination... should begin to return to Sunday Mass as they are able.”

