Vietnamese monks harassed as developers campaign to seize property

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Violent gangs, apparently encouraged by local government officials, have invaded the grounds of a Benedictine monastery in Hue, Vietnam, threatening the monks. Public officials have tacitly backed a campaign to seize the lands of the monastery.

