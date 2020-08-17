Catholic World News

Wisconsin bishop leads Eucharistic process for peace in city

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Donald Hying of Madison, Wisconsin led a Eucharistic procession through the city’s streets, praying for peace in society. He remarked: “Every time the world has faced suffering, violence, every time the people are filled with fear, the Church has brought out the Eucharist and process the Eucharist in the streets.”

