Nebraska governor signs dismemberment abortion ban into law

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Eleven states have passed laws banning dilation and evacuation abortions. “This barbaric procedure literally rips apart a preborn child, piece by piece, to destroy the life of the baby,” said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

