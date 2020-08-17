Catholic World News

New Zealand government awards major grant for cathedral restoration, strengthening

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sacred Heart Cathedral in Wellington (photograph) was closed in 2018 because of seismic risk. “The cathedral is not only widely used by the Catholic congregation, but also by the public as a performance space because of its globally-acclaimed acoustics,” said the nation’s finance minister. “It is also a tourist attraction because of its architectural merits.”

