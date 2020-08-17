Catholic World News

LCWR, at annual assembly, explores impact of global crises

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The assembly’s topic was “God’s Infinite Vision: Our Journey to the Borders and Beyond.” The presidential address, delivered by Sister Jayne Helmlinger, CSJ, was devoted to “Vulnerability Borders and the Long Notes of Religious Life.”

