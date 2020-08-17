Catholic World News

Imitate the Virgin Mary in giving praise and thanks to God, Pope says on feast of Assumption

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On August 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis delivered an Angelus address (video) to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

