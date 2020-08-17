Catholic World News

USCCB distances itself from staff member’s praise of Kamala Harris

August 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I was so elated,” said Donna Grimes, associate director of African American affairs at the Secretariat of Cultural Diversity in the Church, in commenting on Joe Biden’s vice presidential choice. Grimes added that Harris “wasn’t my top candidate in the primaries, and she wasn’t my top pick for vice president,” but that she foresaw Biden and Harris enacting “policy that is favorable to people on the margins.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

