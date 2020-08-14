Catholic World News

Stay anchored in unconditional respect for human life, New Jersey bishop says

August 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We cannot be complacent and just accept that physician-assisted suicide is the law now in our state,” said Bishop James Checchio. “We are now challenged with finding creative new ways to provide tender accompaniment for those who are sick or near the end of life so that no one feels compelled to choose assisted suicide.”

