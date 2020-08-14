Catholic World News

Be awake to Sen. Kamala Harris’s ‘anti-Catholic assault,’ Texas bishop tweets

August 14, 2020

Continue to this story on Bishop J. Strickland

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Strickland’s comment came two days after Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence tweeted, “Biden-Harris. First time in awhile that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

