‘Catholics are under attack in America,’ Louisian senator says

August 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sen. John Kennedy, a Methodist, called on Attorney General William Barr to prevent “violence to both Catholic people and property.” A Tennessee congressman has also called for a Justice Department investigation into anti-Catholic vandalism.

