Catholic World News

Government-led land grabbers harass monks at Vietnamese monastery

August 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “We really want to live in peace to follow our vocation — praying and laboring on the land we have cultivated since 1940 — but the authorities treat us unfairly,” said a Benedictine brother.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!