Canceled: Pilgrimages to ‘St. Patrick’s Purgatory’

August 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For the very first time since 1828, this beautiful windswept island in Donegal, usually bustling with pilgrims and constant prayer, lies silent,” according to the report.

