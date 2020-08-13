Catholic World News

Church’s silence on Black Lives Matter is deafening, priest writes in op-ed

August 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As late as the 1940s, it was common for urban Catholic parishes to force Black parishioners to sit at the back of the church and approach the altar last for Communion,” said Father Paulson Mundanmani, an Indian immigrant who ministers in the Diocese of Oakland. “It is critically important that we have the moral courage to say I’m sorry.”

