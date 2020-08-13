Catholic World News

Philadelphia prelates, other religious leaders condemn NAACP leader’s anti-Semitic meme

August 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We join in denouncing racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and any ideology that violates the sacredness of life,” said Archbishop Nelson Pérez, Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop Borys Gudziak, and other local religious leaders. “The meme posted by [Philadelphia NAACP President] Rodney Muhammad has stirred generational pain.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

