Vatican overturns Cardinal Dolan’s decision to close church

August 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Most Holy Trinity Church is located in Mamaroneck, a town of 19,000. Following the Vatican decision, Cardinal Dolan rescinded his earlier decree.

