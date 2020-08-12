Catholic World News

Most Americans—especially Democrats—support restrictions on churches

August 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Among Americans who identify themselves as Democrats, the vast majority favor making churches subject to the same emergency restrictions that apply to other organizations and businesses. A new Pew Research poll found that 93% of the respondents who favored the Democratic Party thought that churches should not have special exemptions. About two-thirds of Republicans agreed.

