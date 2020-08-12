Catholic World News

Court lifts block on 4 Arkansas abortion restrictions

August 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld four state restrictions, including a ban on dilation and evacuation abortion and a ban on abortions based solely on the unborn child’s sex.

