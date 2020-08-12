Catholic World News

Argentine bishop says Vatican ordered seminary closed

August 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “The decision took me by surprise, but it is a directive that comes directly from the Holy See,” Bishop Eduardo Maria Taussig of San Rafael said following the closing of the seminary, after the rector and other staff members resisted the bishop’s directive to distribute Communion only in the hand.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!