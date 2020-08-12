Catholic World News

Denver, Wichita bishops launch Rosary crusades

August 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In our current time of crisis, our Church, world and our country need faith in God and the protection and intercession of Mary,” Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver said.

