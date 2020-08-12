Catholic World News
Seminary rectors discusses challenge of formation in time of Covid
August 12, 2020
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter
CWN Editor's Note: Administrators at St. Mary’s Seminary (Baltimore), Mundelein Seminary (Chicago), and Kenrick-Glennon Seminary (St. Louis) are quoted in this report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
