Former Pope recovering from illness

August 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict is recovering from a bout with shingles, his personal secretary reports. Archbishop Georg Ganswein said that the “illness is subsiding” and the condition of the 93-year-old former Pontiff has improved. “While very unpleasant and painful, the illness was not life-threatening,” he said.

