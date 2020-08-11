Catholic World News

Birmingham Oratory seeks clarification of ban on Communion on the tongue

August 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Birmingham Oratory has asked for clarification of an order from the Birmingham, England archdiocese, banning the distribution of Communion on the tongue. Oratory officials point out that the extraordinary form, which is used routinely there, does not allow for Communion in the hand.

