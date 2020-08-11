Catholic World News

McCarrick’s harassment of seminarians described as ‘worst kept secret ever’

August 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on New Jersey Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The USA Today New Jersey network interviewed former seminary teachers and students, as well as a former personal secretary to the former cardinal. “I’m sorry for all the trouble I caused you,” McCarrick said to his former secretary during a surprise Christmas 2019 phone call. (“I was moved by it,” the secretary said. “I saw a grain of repentance in the man.”)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

