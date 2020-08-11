Catholic World News

Disgraced West Virginia bishop is ‘in a dark hole,’ successor says

August 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I have not heard from him in many months and I would not expect to,” Bishop Mark Brennan said of Bishop Michael Bransfield. “Whatever he is doing, he is doing and is in a dark hole. We do not know exactly what he is up to, we have not been in communication.” Bishop Brennan added that the apostolic nuncio has not heard from Bishop Bransfield, who has been asked to make restitution for his exorbitant spending.

