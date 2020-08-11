Catholic World News

5 priests from Rochester diocese alleged to have abused 105 victims

August 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on WHAM-TV

CWN Editor's Note: At least 245 lawsuits have been filed against the Diocese of Rochester under New York’s Child Victims Act of 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!