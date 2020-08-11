Catholic World News

Pittsburgh bishop explains why he established a new parish for African-American Catholics

August 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Back in October 2018, I established another personal parish, and that was for the traditional Catholics,” said Bishop David Zubik. “So this [Black Catholic personal parish] is in the same vein: we’re responding to the special needs of Black Catholics in our area.”

