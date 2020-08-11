Nagasaki Christians remember the victims of the atomic attack 75 years ago

Catholic World News

August 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The ceremony took place in the rebuilt Urakami Cathedral (1946 photograph).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!